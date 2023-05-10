CHAMPIONS Bow Street Reserves were presented with the FAW Reserves Central title trophy after they picked up another three points with a 1-0 win at Dolgellau Reserves on Sunday.
The decisive moment came on 83 minutes when Joseff Williams slammed in a penalty past veteran Dol keeper Darren Andrews.
Up next for the Magpies is a league cup outing at Builth Wells this evening. With a semi final final place secured it's all about momentum for Street with the ambition of remaining unbeaten for the season.
Joseff Williams netted Bow Street's winner at Dolgellau on Sunday (File pic: Bev Hemmings )