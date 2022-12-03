It was prizes galore for Aberystwyth runners at the recent Betws y Coed trail races that included a unique photo finish.
As the half marathon approached its finale, two runners were neck and neck and as they crossed the finish line, nothing could separate Aberystwyth Athletic Club’s Gary Wyn Davies and Chris Pownell of Knowsley Harriers who both clocked times of 1.44.19. Lynwen Huxtable was the first female home in a time of 2.05.45 with Damian Sidnell winning his age category in a time of 2.10.05.
Ivan Courtier crossed the line in 2.10.53, securing third place in his age category, with Bethan Jones finishing in a time of 3.15.25.
In the 10k race Ed Land secured 2nd place overall and 1st in his age category in a time of 45.36 with Aled Hughes coming second in the same age category in 51.08. Ceris Williams finished in 1.06.12 with Rachel Lilley in 1.31.14, Hannah Dee crossing the line in 1.34.43 and Rachel Richards and Irene Griffiths both finishing in a time of 2.11.20.
The photo finish was a first for Gary Davies: “This is one of the best trail races out there, very challenging but set in a fantastic location and it attracts runners from all corners.
“After running 13.1 miles you don’t expect to have a photo finish but there is a first time for everything and having given it our all we were both happy to cross the line together and share the spoils. I’ll just need to be back next year and pip him to the prize!”
In the 10k canicross (running with a dog) Cara Nisbet finished in a time of 1.17.33 and in the 10k bergen race, which is running with a 15kg backpack, Karen Isobel was the first female home.
For Cara this was a new experience: “As many will tell you, this is a great race. I loved the atmosphere and being able to run with my dog was a totally different experience.”
A very different race was run on Chepstow Racecourse as a half marathon was held involving multiple laps of the course itself. Aber’s Maggie Collingborn was the fourth female home and first in her age category in a time of 1.43.39.
Many races have incentives for competitors and this time of year what better reward is there than a tasty Christmas pudding? That is what the Broad Haven Christmas Pudding run offers and it was too much of a temptation for Aber AC’s Deian Creunant who completed the 10k race in a time of 50.12.
“For anyone that knows Broad Haven, you will know that the only way out of the village is uphill and that’s what faces the 200 odd runners as they start from the beach,” he said.
“But you are rewarded with spectacular views of the Pembrokeshire coastline as you make your way round the course and back to the beach and the plum pudding that awaits!”