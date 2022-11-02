Volunteers sought for Ultra-Trail Snowdonia
Subscribe newsletter
Celebrating its firth edition in 2023, Ultra-Trail Snowdonia (UTS) returns to North Wales next May with incredible opportunities for volunteers to get involved.
UTS is the UK’s answer to the big mountain ultra-marathons found elsewhere in Europe and is now part of the UTMB® World Series.
What makes UTS so unique is its mountainous trails of four distances on offer, ranging from 25km to 100 miles.
All race routes start in Llanberis and provide the ultimate grand-tour of the mountains of Snowdonia National Park, taking in the most notable peaks and trails of the area.
The team behind Ultra-Trail Snowdonia are aiming to recruit 100 volunteers to help deliver this global showpiece event and provide a unique experience for the 2,000 participants.
The organisation are eager to enlist the help of local residents and Welsh nationals, to provide a distinctive cultural impression for the many international guests who attend and race.
The event takes place on Friday 12, Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 May, 2023.
Whether you can join the team for one day, two days or all three, your contribution will be greatly appreciated.
Volunteers will be based at the start and finish outside the National Slate Museum in Llanberis, as well as at aid stations at several key points across Snowdonia.
Volunteers will greet participants and spectators, present medals, oversee the smooth operation of aid stations, and drive event vehicles—to name but a few of the tasks.
There is something to suit everyone and no previous experience is necessary.
Volunteering at UTS is a great way to meet like-minded people and have an unforgettable time in Snowdonia.
Next year’s event will be bigger than ever! UTMB need your help to make it a success.
Volunteering provides you with an opportunity to develop your communication skills and learn more about delivering sporting events in the mountains.
You’ll be grouped with other enthusiastic and hard-working individuals keen to take on essential roles.
You’ll gain satisfaction from knowing you are making a valuable contribution to the event and helping others.
For runners considering Ultra-Trail Snowdonia as a goal race for coming years, volunteering will provide you with an up-close-and-personal look at what’s involved in conquering these arduous routes.
For more information, and to apply to volunteer, visit https://snowdonia.utmb.world/ and click ‘Get Involved’.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |