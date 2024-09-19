THE Caernarfon Half Marathon offers a scenic route that starts and finishes outside the castle, heading inland and back along the coastal path with a few short, sharp hills.
Four Aber AC runners braved the elements this year with Edd Land leading the team home in a time of 1.22.07, finishing 8th overall.
Paul Jones was 18th overall in a time of 1.27.49. Gemma Kelly completed the course in 1.53.14 with Wendy James winning her age category in a time of 1.59.16.
While the rest of Wales were drenched in downpours, Caernarfon stayed mainly dry according to Paul Jones: “We were very fortunate with the weather considering what the rest of Wales was having and it does make a difference especially with the number of supporters out cheering you on.
“With over 500 runners this is a very popular event and it was great to get to get two Aber runners in the top 20 in a very competitive field.”
The previous week at the other end of the country and on a glorious day in the capital city of Wales, 5,500 runners turned up for the annual 10k race. The atmosphere was electricl with spectators lining the route, making it a great race experience.
Paul Williams led the team home in a time of 36.51, securing 1st place in the MV55 category, followed closely by Edd Land in 37,53, Llyr ab Einion in 39,51, Lina Land in 53.13 and Julie Williams in 1.03.23 and achieving a personal best in the process.
Julie was delighted with the result: “I am finding the love for running once more and am on a high after this result and can’t wait for the next race, the ever popular and extremely busy half marathon in Cardiff next month.”
The Great North Run is recognised as the world’s largest half marathon event and annually attracts around 60,000 runners to take on the course that runs betwwen Newcastle and South Shields.
Among the tens of thousands this year was Aber AC’s very own Dave Humphreys who completed the course in 1.56.00, and said it was a fantastic experience: “I had wanted to do this race for quite a while and managed to secure a space this year. It was incredible to be part of such a huge event, I had never experienced anything like it.
“The crowds all along the course gave wonderful support and I am sure that contributed to me getting one of my best half marathon times, and that not long after celebrating my 60th birthday. Hopefully I’ll be back.”
And finally to Ireland where Clare Lancaster competed in the Dingle half marathon as part of her five half marathons in her 50th year challenge.
She said: “I travelled to the west coast of Ireland, for the Dingle half marathon, which is noted by runners as a ‘must do’ event in one of Ireland’s must beautiful locations on the Wild Atlantic Way and allows runners to enjoy its breathtaking scenery and beautiful rugged coastline.
“This was my fourth half in the challenge and it was by far the most enjoyable half marathon I have done, thanks to the friendly atmosphere, stunning location and amazing support – and the Guinness afterwards tasted pretty good too.
“I finished in a time of 2.44.51 and would say that if you only do one half marathon in your life make it the Dingle half, it's always sold out and once you run it you understand why.”
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit https://aberystwythac.wordpress.com/ or find the club on Facebook.