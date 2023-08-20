Sunday's powerboat racing at the fifth round of the Offshore Circuit Racing Drivers Association (OCRDA) Aqua Adrenaline Tour in Caernarfon got cut short due to an incident on the first straight.
Challenge Britain's drone was on the scene to capture the jaw-dropping incident when current F1 Champions, rough water specialists, Jeremy Gibson and Malachy Browne's powerboat flipped.
Even the world's most experienced driver and team, reigning world champions no less, can have their off days on the water.
It's a reminder that even the experts can be humbled by the sea's unpredictable nature.
Thankfully, the OCRDA had their top-notch safety teams in action, ensuring that Sunday's mishap left everyone a little cold and wet, but otherwise unscathed.