A WELSH team has secured qualification for the European Swimrun Championships after winning an event held in Aberdyfi.
Marc Davies and Mark Rabaotti were victorious at the Dyfi X Swimrun on 23 September.
Swimrun is a sport that involves multiple swim and run legs on a continuous journey across land and water. Aberdyfi is the perfect location for it.
The duo will now take on Europe’s best in Portugal in May 2024.
Mark and Marc both live in south Wales and compete for Team NFT (Nathan Ford Triathlon).
The win was extra special for Mark as his grandparents are born and bred Aberdyfi locals.
He said: “It was such a great course, made even more special by the fact my grandparents still live in Aberdyfi, my mum and uncle grew up here.
“My sisters and I have spent loads of summer hols up this neck of the woods as kids and now as adults.”