LAST week saw the International Six Day (ISDE) Enduro take place in Galicia, Spain with some 600 riders entered for the marathon event, including Gethin Humphries from Ffestiniog.
The epic enduro finished on Saturday with riders taking in over seven hours riding on off road tracks each day surrounding the Spanish countryside.
The Welsh Junior club team made up of Tomos Wright, Sion Evans and Carwyn Rosser, the latter both from Lampeter and members of the Dyfed Dirt Bike Club, finished 11th overall out of 124 club teams and the second British club.
The Welsh Senior Club team did even better finishing 6th overall club team and nabbing best British club team in the process with the riders Alex Walton from Rhayader, Gethin Humphries from Ffestiniog, and Roger Holland from Monmouth not forgetting their team manager Paul Davies a happy man with his squad of six Welsh riders.
The DDBC field two teams out there with one of the teams claiming the third best club team from the UK with Rhys Evans also crossing the finish line for the Lampeter based club.
There was a class for a ladies club team this year and Delun Davies 17 from Caio near Lampeter had been selected to ride for the Builth Wells MCC ladies.
Many thought the six-day event might have been a bit ambitious to enter for the girls but Delun along with Megan Wilson and Zoe Zembruski had other thoughts and finished the toughest ISDE for many years and claimed second overall ladies club team for the whole event against teams from all over the world.