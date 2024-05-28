The first test was the spectacular Langton Mill stage – a favourite for rally fans with hordes of spectators lining the route. The pair were second fastest in the British Rally Championship category – however later that evening disaster struck the pair as they picked up a puncture – meaning they had to stop and change the flailing rubber. This unscheduled stop dropped them down the order. However several top six overall stage times dragged them back up to seventh in the BRC with a full day waited as they went in search of the lost time.