“The entry is quality once again – so it’s going to be hard to predict the order, just like it was on the opening round of the championship. Our goal remains the same – get out the blocks as quick as I can. We got fourth on the opener so I would like to better that with a podium for this one. We are in it for the long haul and want to be at the finale fighting for the championship. A silly mistake, DNF or retirement will really cost you compared to previous years – there are too many top drivers ready to pounce on mistakes.