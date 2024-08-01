THIS weekend, Friday 2nd to Sunday 4th August sees the world’s best enduro riders descend of Rhayader for Rounds 11 and 12 of the 14 round World Enduro Championships.
In the Overall championship fight it’s pretty much a three way battle with Spain’s Josep Garcia eight points ahead of Italian Andrea Verona with Britain’s Steve Holcombe a further 15 points in arrears but with 80 points yet to claim its anyone’s title.
Plus, we have Brits Brad Freeman and Nathan Watson in fourth and fifth both coming into form after early setbacks in the season and both will be wanting to get amongst the top three positions.
In the Capacity groups, Garcia and Holcombe are just six points apart in the E1 class for 250cc machines, whilst in the E2 for 450cc Four strokes, Verona has a healthy lead over Watson while Brad Freeman has a good lead in the E3 class for 300cc Two stroke machines over Italian Matteo Cavallo and Kiwi Hamish MacDonald.
The weekend also sees the first ever British round of the Woman’s World Enduro Championship with current champion Jane Daniels on maternity leave the championship is wide open with Spain’s Mireia Badia leading from Sheffield’s Rosie Rowett and American Rachel Gutish in third.
Local interested comes from Rhayader's Alex Walton and Wrexham's Harry Houghton taking on Andrea Verona in E2, Llandrindod's Zoe Zembrzuski in the Women's class, Llanidloes' pairing Endaf Hughes and Rees Jones in the Youth class.
In the junior class Lampeter's Sion Evans and Llandrindod Wells' Jack Probert while Cross Gates' Kris Price is in the open class
To get a taster of what a world championship event is like, Builth's Rhydian Rees, Cemmaes Road's Rheinalt Davies and Rhayader Club riders Shaun Buchan and Ryan Rowlands are in the supporting National class.
The event starts Friday night with a super test at Cwmythig Hill at 6pm with the enduro kicking off Saturday and Sunday at 9am with special tests at Cwmythig Hill and Saintswell.
There will be a prize presentation taking place at the end of each day around approximately 4 to 5 o'clock.
Both venues have plenty of parking, toilets, food, drink and trade stands, a small entrance fee gives you all day access to both venue and can be purchased online here or on the entrance gate.