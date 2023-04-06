There was also a marathon personal best for Chelsey Morris as she completed the course in 4.12.02, and for Aber AC stalwart Mel Hopkins, the Great Welsh marathon was another feather in his cap as it was his first ever marathon and he duly completed it in 4.20.25 securing third place in his age category, not a bad achievement for his first 26 miler. In the half marathon Lina Land continued with her rich vein of form finishing in 2.01.28.