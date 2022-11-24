Young Blaenau gymnasts head to Prague for international competition
By Dylan Halliday | Sports editor |
Saturday 26th November 2022 8:15 am
Left to right: Lois, Leia, Gwen, Alysha, Mari, Elliw, Arya, Lily, Beca, Fflur (Moelwyn Gymnastics Academy )
YOUNGSTERS from Moelwyn Gymnastics Academy, based in Blaenau Ffestiniog, are travelling to Prague this weekend for an International Acrobatics Competition.
It is their first international competition since 2019.
The gymnasts have worked really hard for the last few months to be ready for this experience and hopefully they will enjoy themselves, and come back with happy memories.
