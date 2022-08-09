Young Welsh Wheelchair Basketball squads inspired by Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson

Ana Blease, Captain of the Women’s Welsh Wheelchair Basketball squad, said: “I’m extremely proud to be invited by Team Wales to soak up the Commonwealth Games atmosphere and be presented with our vests. It’s a shame we didn’t qualify for Birmingham 2022, but we knew the calibre of teams that we were up against and we’re a super young squad. We’re learning all the time; we’re getting better the more competitive matches we play and the future is looking very bright. It was great to visit the Team Wales house and it has inspired us a lot. I’ve always been a proud Welsh girl and whilst it’s great to wear the Team GB shirt it means even more to put on the red vest of our home nation – and that’s very much our aim for bigger international tournaments and hopefully the next Commonwealth Games in Victoria, Australia in 2026.”