“I think it’s fair to say that we’ve shaken things up a little bit over the last while,” he said. “We won’t accept the status quo, and we believe that those in positions of civic or societal responsibility must be held to account for their actions of inaction. I am committed to making sure our entire news team is fearless in asking the awkward questions, never accepting answers at face value, and looking beyond the obvious or what those in power would have you believe.”