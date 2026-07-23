Bear Grylls has been spotted collecting his Waitrose shopping in a custom-built boat with wheels from the shore near Abersoch Harbour Beach.
Footage shows the adventurer the 52-year-old TV presenter collecting the delivery on the mainland opposite his private Welsh island, Ynys Tudwal Fawr (St Tudwal's Island West).
An amphibious vehicle capable of travelling on both land and water helped retrieve his shopping at around 4pm on 19 July. Grylls was also seen stopping to have a friendly chat with a local as they walked past.
Grylls bought his island in 2001 for around £95,000.
He reportedly splits his time between there and London with his wife, Shara, and their sons, Jesse, Marmaduke and Huckleberry.
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