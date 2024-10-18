A town council clerk has won an award for writing about one of Criccieth’s talking points.
Dr Catrin Jones, Criccieth Town Council clerk, has been honoured with the Best Magazine Article Award from her professional body, the Society of Local Council Clerks (SLCC).
Representing clerks from over 5,000 town, parish, and community councils across England and Wales, SLCC awarded Catrin at its National Conference from 8-9 October.
The award, drawn from a shortlist of nominations submitted by the editor of ‘The Clerk’ magazine, recognises clerks who have written informative, engaging and inspiring articles for the bi-monthly member publication.
Congratulating Catrin, Rob Smith, SLCC Chief Executive, said: "Catrin’s article in the January 2024 edition of ‘The Clerk’ magazine showcased her talent for engaging and inspiring fellow clerks through her writing. Her piece on Brian the famous Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) post box topper offered an informative and captivating read for our members.”
Catrin said: "I’m truly honoured to receive this award. Writing for ‘The Clerk’ magazine has been a rewarding experience, and I’m glad to contribute to the shared knowledge within our profession. Supporting the Criccieth community and sharing insights with my colleagues is something I deeply enjoy."
Brian has received worldwide attention since he first appeared on the post box at the junction between Castle Street and Tanygrisiau Terrace in October 2022.
Local postman Michael Williams is delighted with the post box toppers in Criccieth.
“I often get people asking about them and who created them,” he said.
“They are extremely clever, and the detail in the design is fantastic.”
Margaret Rees, who knitted Brian, says “Brian has touched the hearts of many. The spectacular view has prompted thousands to comment on the wonderful times they have spent in Criccieth. Bringing smiles and happy memories to people is very rewarding.”
Ifer Gwyn, who volunteers with Criccieth RNLI, said: "The Crew have taken Brian almost as one of the Crew by now. It is great to see the appreciation of our efforts and the role the RNLI plays in the community. Also, the fine craftsmanship is something to marvel at.”