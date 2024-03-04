Specialising in the very best produce that Wales has to offer, The Fork, Cork & Feathers was founded out of a deep love for great food, drink and life – hence their motto, “Bwyta. Yfed. Byw” or, in English, “Eat. Drink. Live”.
Owner & Manager Andrew Peirson truly loves living here in Wales, and believes that it has some of the most diverse and exciting food and drink producers in the world. “We have travelled the length and breadth of the country, meeting on the way some truly incredible producers and learning about their stories and discovering their passion for quality,” he says. “From award winning Charcuterie and Cheese to Snowdonia Wagyu Beef and Llŷn Peninsula Venison, we want to showcase these exceptional products and give them their rightful place at the centre of the world food stage. We are always on the lookout for new sources of ideas and inspiration, so whenever we travel, we always bring back our favourite flavours and culinary discoveries and bring them into our cooking using the very best local ingredients. Drawing inspiration from almost 20 years of eating and drinking our way around Europe, we want to use this abundance of local produce and inject the passion and fire of the Spanish, the finesse and flair of the French and capture the unspoken truth that food and drink is at the heart of every home and community…. and we want to do it all right here in Wales.”
Andrew prides himself on selecting the finest ingredients and producers, and stocks their deli kitchen in much the same way that he stocks his home kitchen, with regular deliveries of fresh ingredients that he selects himself. The chic and modern retail and dining space at The Fork, Cork & Feathers will offer a unique shopping and dining experience. Here customers can pop in for a coffee, (roasted right here in the hills of Snowdonia), peruse the wealth of seasonal Welsh produce on the deli counters, or indeed sample some of the ingredients from the homecooked Welsh ‘Tapas’ style menu (or, as they like to call it, ‘Wapas’).
If something a little stronger takes your fancy, they have hand selected some of the finest beers, wines and spirits from both Wales and around the world, which can be purchased to take away, or enjoyed into the evening on Friday and Saturday nights in the relaxed wine bar setting. The Fork, Cork and Feathers prides themselves on quality above all else, and the team are looking forward to welcoming you through their doors when they open this Easter weekend (Good Friday and Easter Saturday from 9am until 9pm).