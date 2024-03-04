Owner & Manager Andrew Peirson truly loves living here in Wales, and believes that it has some of the most diverse and exciting food and drink producers in the world. “We have travelled the length and breadth of the country, meeting on the way some truly incredible producers and learning about their stories and discovering their passion for quality,” he says. “From award winning Charcuterie and Cheese to Snowdonia Wagyu Beef and Llŷn Peninsula Venison, we want to showcase these exceptional products and give them their rightful place at the centre of the world food stage. We are always on the lookout for new sources of ideas and inspiration, so whenever we travel, we always bring back our favourite flavours and culinary discoveries and bring them into our cooking using the very best local ingredients. Drawing inspiration from almost 20 years of eating and drinking our way around Europe, we want to use this abundance of local produce and inject the passion and fire of the Spanish, the finesse and flair of the French and capture the unspoken truth that food and drink is at the heart of every home and community…. and we want to do it all right here in Wales.”