The body of a man found in Trearddur Bay, Holyhead is missing that of a man missing from Bangor.
North Wales Police have confirmed that the body, found on Saturday, 7 December is that of 33-year-old Rowan, reported missing from Bangor since Sunday, 1 December.
In their statement, a police spokesperson said: "The man has now formally been identified as 33-year-old Rowan, who we circulated as missing from Bangor last week. There are thought to be no suspicious circumstances."
"Our deepest condolences remain with Rowan's family and friends, who have requested their privacy to be respected at this difficult time."
Multi-agency searches were launched on Monday, 2 December, to find missing Rowan, which subsequently led to his car being found near to South Stack lighthouse.