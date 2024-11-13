Gwynedd police have carried out a warrant in the Plas Marchogion area of Bangor following concerns from members of the public regarding antisocial behaviour and drug use at the location.
North Wales Police released details of the warrant, including pictures, on social media, saying they “are passionate about targeting those who cause harm to our communities through the sale of drugs and the anti-social behaviour it leads to”.
You can report concerns about drug use and dealing anonymously by phoning CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.