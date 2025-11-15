A 64-year-old Harlech man has been charged in connection with an incident at the Remembrance Sunday event in Llandudno on 9 November.
Jonathan Carley was arrested at his home on Friday, 14 November, and charged with wearing uniform/dress bearing the mark of His Majesty's Forces without permission.
He will appear at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 11 December.
Chief Inspector Trystan Bevan said: “We understand that this incident has caused significant public concern, particularly given its occurrence on Remembrance Sunday.
“In response to the reports made to North Wales Police, officers have responded swiftly to make an arrest and proceed with charges.
“We urge members of the public to avoid online speculation and to refrain from sharing any content that could compromise future court proceedings.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.