Police have tonight released an update on reports of a man with a knife walking the streets of Aberaeron earlier today.
An armed response was sent to the town and the secondary school opened the library for pupils following reports of a man with a knife in the town.
Dyfed-Powys Police have said tonight the man seen with a knife had found the blade on the beach and was taking it home to ensure it could not cause any harm.
A police spokesperson said: "This afternoon we received a report that a man was seen possibly carrying a knife in Aberaeron.
"A number of our teams were sent to the area to carry out a full search, and it was established that a walker had found a knife on the beach and was taking it home to ensure it could not cause any harm.
"We would like to thank those who gave information to help our enquiries, and reassure that we are satisfied the individual had good intentions.
"For this reason, we urge people not to name the individual involved on social media."
Earlier on Tuesday, there was a heightened police presence in the town, including an armed response, following reports of a man 'possibly holding a knife at his side', walking along Panteg Road and a full search of the area was undertaken and a number of witnesses were spoken to.
Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron said on its Facebook following the news: "We have received information that there may be a person that could cause harm walking around Aberaeron.
"The school library is open if pupils would like to use it."
Dyfed Powys says if you are unsure of the laws around carrying knives, to visit their Op Sceptre: How to get rid of an old knife? website.