North Wales Police is spending £104,000 a year on placing dangerous dogs in kennels.
The figure was revealed at a North Wales Police and Crime Panel meeting at Conwy Council’s Bodlondeb HQ this week.
Changes to the Dangerous Dog Act mean it is now illegal to own an XL Bully without an exemption certificate and it is illegal to rehome or sell them and they must wear a muzzle.
Cllr Louise Emery said: “The dangerous dogs kennelling, £104,000 a year, which does seem quite a lot.
“I’m just thinking, how many dangerous dogs have we got that cost £100K a year?”
Chief constable Amanda Blakeman said the large bill was a reflection of the new law and that ‘it’s really difficult’.