Elsewhere, plans include creating “a green space where young adults can socialise, play and feel a sense of ownership over their public space” at Pontfaen Road; extending Lampeter’s cycle network by converting sections of disused railway to traffic-free cycle routes; creating create wetland habitats to improve the health of the Nant Creuddyn and Afon Dulas corridors; and “building on efforts to bring back the once locally extinct beaver to Wales, helping to create diverse wetland habitats through their function as natural ecosystem engineers.”