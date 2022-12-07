Pedestrianised town centre areas, more safe access for cyclists, better walking routes and greener spaces for six of Ceredigion’s town centres could all be on the cards in works that will cost tens of millions of pounds, a new document outlines.
The document: A Strategy for Greening 6 Ceredigion Towns, which sets out to boost Green and Blue (GBI) infrastructure in Aberystwyth, Aberaeron, Cardigan, Lampeter, Llandysul and Tregaron, was produced earlier this year.
Five projects are mooted for each of the six towns in the document, seen by the Cambrian News.
The document says: “At the local level, there is significant ambition and support for making Ceredigion greener and more resilient.
The plans for Lampeter
Multi-million-pound plans to create a ‘linear park’ of green, people-friendly streets through Lampeter – possibly through the trial of a one-way system, is the flagship project for the town unveiled in strategy documents.
The project, which is estimated to cost between £3m and £3.5m aims to “increase space for pedestrians and cyclists” and provide “multifunctional urban greening.”
“The route would provide a key connection between the university grounds, local schools and green spaces,” documents outline.
“Reducing car dominance in the town centre would create more street-side space where people can socialise.
“Trialling a one-way system, or a reduction of on-street parking on College Street, Bridge Street and High Street, would make access and movement through Lampeter easier for walking, cycling and wheeling.
“This would create a landmark ‘linear’ park through the town.”
Elsewhere, plans include creating “a green space where young adults can socialise, play and feel a sense of ownership over their public space” at Pontfaen Road; extending Lampeter’s cycle network by converting sections of disused railway to traffic-free cycle routes; creating create wetland habitats to improve the health of the Nant Creuddyn and Afon Dulas corridors; and “building on efforts to bring back the once locally extinct beaver to Wales, helping to create diverse wetland habitats through their function as natural ecosystem engineers.”
Documents added: “Much of the woodland around Lampeter is made up of coniferous plantations, with limited value for biodiversity and carbon storage.
“Better management of woodland and river corridors for habitat value is a priority.
“Recreational routes are limited within Lampeter. This limits access to the town’s highly valued green and blue assets.
“Maintenance of existing routes has been highlighted as a challenge, where work is needed to ensure they are usable by a wide range of people for walking, cycling and wheeling in and around the town.”
