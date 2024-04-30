The Caernarfon air ambulance team welcomed a special visitor when outgoing High Sheriff of Gwynedd, Janet Phillips, paid a visit.
During her 12 months in office she has met many people working in the blue light services and charity sector, as part of her role.
Janet said: “It’s been a very busy year and I’ve met so many amazing people in our county, learning about the work they do.”
The Air Ambulance travels all over Wales and Janet, who is part of the farming community, wanted to show her appreciation and respect for the charity by spending time with the team.
She said: “It has been wonderful to put faces to the people who undertake this work, very special indeed.
“We met the pilot, A and E consultant, one of the Critical Care Practitioners, Alwyn Jones who is one of the air ambulance fundraisers and two of the trustees. It was a real eye opener.
“It was humbling to hear about their experiences, the incidents that they come across. When you hear the stories, it makes you feel for their welfare too, they are looking after us, but you feel for theirs.
“You know they are constantly under pressure going to things most of us could not imagine, not knowing what they are going to face when they get there.”
Wales Air Ambulance needs to raise £11.2 million every year to keep helicopters flying and rapid response vehicles on the road.
Janet said: “I am aware of the fundraising required. It’s not a given that the charity will get money from the government or anything like that.
“Without the generosity of the public we would not have this crucial service provided by the air ambulance and its partners.
“It is also important to recognise and thank too those who actively fundraise all year-round – it really is hugely important to ensure the continuation of the service.”
The charity’s Head of Fundraising, Mark Stevens, said: “We’d like to extend our appreciation to the former High Sheriff and thank her for her service during the past 12 months.
“I know our team were honoured to receive a visit during the final weeks of her office and we look forward to future visits as she continues in her role as Deputy Lieutenant of Gwynedd. The service is consultant-led and we are constantly innovating to ensure our teams have the best equipment to help them do their jobs effectively.