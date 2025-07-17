A Lecturer in Marine Ecology at Aberystwyth University’s Department of Life Sciences, Dr Bortolotto said: “It is a privilege to work with the rehabilitation team in Brazil and to play a part in helping to protect these amazing marine animals. The rescue and rehabilitation of stranded penguins is a challenging process – most times it is impossible to know whether the animals successfully return to their normal lives. By attaching a small satellite transmitter to the penguins just before they are released back to the ocean, we can get valuable information about their locations and direction of travel. This allows us to see, for example, if the animals stop to eat at specific places in the sea, and hopefully also if they return all the way back to their home colony in Patagonia.