Aber Dads and the development of a sensory garden at Ysgol Penllwyn have received support from Tesco, Aberystwyth.
The supermarket’s Stronger Starts programme supports local schools, youth clubs and other projects important to our community.
Shoppers choose projects to support by voting with blue tokens. Groups receive £500, £1,000 or £1,500 depending on the vote.
Tesco Aberystwyth’s most recent £1,500 winner was Aber Dads, a local group dedicated to supporting fathers and their families, and they are delighted.
Aber Dads works with fathers, father figures and their children in Aberystwyth and north Ceredigion. As part of EPIC Dad Wales and the EPIC Dad Community Interest Company, the main aims of Aber Dads is to support men, empower fathers and transform families. One of the key ways to do this, which the Tesco grant will assist with, is their Saturday morning 'Clwb Hwyl'. Held monthly at Waunfawr Community Hall, it regularly welcomes around 40 people to sessions featuring games, activities and food.
There are supplies of bacon rolls, fruit, doughnuts and drinks and these events are free, thanks to generous grants such as Tesco’s.
Clwb Hwyl provides a warm, welcoming space for dads and father figures to spend time with their children, making memories and building friendships along the way.
The group supports men and father figures with well-being and parenting courses, mentoring, one-to-one support, and friendship.
Other events include the popular Tide Time Walks and after school events 'Hwyl ar ôl Ysgol' in local primary schools.
Aber Dads celebrates its fifth birthday in 2025, and plans are in place for a Fun Day to mark this.
Find out more at facebook.com/AberDads or email [email protected]. The next Clwb Hwyl events are at 10am on 26 October, 23 November and 14 December at Waunfawr Community Hall.
If you have a project that would benefit from a Tesco grant and would like to apply, visit www.tescoplc.com/strongerstarts.
The Tesco Community Champion is also available to help with any information or guidance that you might need and can be contacted on [email protected].