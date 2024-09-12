Aber Dads works with fathers, father figures and their children in Aberystwyth and north Ceredigion. As part of EPIC Dad Wales and the EPIC Dad Community Interest Company, the main aims of Aber Dads is to support men, empower fathers and transform families. One of the key ways to do this, which the Tesco grant will assist with, is their Saturday morning 'Clwb Hwyl'. Held monthly at Waunfawr Community Hall, it regularly welcomes around 40 people to sessions featuring games, activities and food.