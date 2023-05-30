Customers at the Castle Hotel, Aberystwyth, have raised £519.67 for Guide Dogs Cymru.
The venue ran three quiz nights for the charity in three months, challenging the teams with some specially-selected dog-themed questions.
Event co-ordinator Llinos James said: “We nominate a different charity to benefit from our quizzes every three months, and it’s great fun and worth every penny. We get together and have a good time. I recommend it.
“I have a friend who works with Guide Dogs and it is a fantastic thing to see. Jan Newman, who set the questions with Stuart Beckley and Jason Taylor, devised some with a dog theme for the third quiz.”
“I’d like to do another one for Guide Dogs,” she added.
To find out how you can support Guide Dogs in Ceredigion, email [email protected].org.uk or visit guidedogs.org.uk
Are you a member of a group in your community? Do you have news, photos and videos of your latest activities to share? Send them to [email protected]