Dozens were fed a heartwarming and free dinner this Christmas day all by one kind cafe owner who opens his business for free each year.
2023 marks the 11th year Ahmet Acikel has opened Home Cafe in Aberystwyth to anyone who might need a Christmas dinner and some company.
An estimated 10 Ukrainian families joined the celebrations along with people struggling with homelessness, loneliness, and other vulnerabilities.
Ahmet, who has run his business on Pier Street since 2009, said: "I wanted Home Cafe to feel like a home, to be part of the community. I don't have family here, they are all back in Turkey.
"I don't want to be a random cafe that serves you lattes- our door is open to charity events, anything like that we'll do for free. I always tell my staff to serve those who come in hungry with empty pockets for free.
"This year we had a really good time and atmosphere- people stayed right till the end drinking and laughing. I'm so grateful to the customers and businesses that donated."
Ahmet didn't have to put on a roast turkey dinner by himself, however.
Some of his staff volunteered their time to work for free to serve those who came for dinner, whilst others donated money and gifts to give to attendees.
The dinner this year was a carvery-style roast with turkey, beef, and roast vegetables with all the trimmings.
Customers and local businesses dropped off gifts to pass around to the attendees on the day and Ahmet made sure to get his picture with all of them.
Ahmet’s community work saw him crowned the winner of this year’s Aber First Community Hero Award.
It hasn’t been easy for Ahmet to offer the community support he does, as his business has also suffered as a result of the cost of living crisis, and the increase in goods prices.
He said: “This is a time-honored tradition, even though we have had a tough year because of escalating prices, Home Cafe continues to provide valuable support to the community.”