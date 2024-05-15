Aberystwyth Blood Bikers have benefitted from a series of fund-raising pub quiz nights organised and hosted by staff and regulars at The Castle Hotel in Aberystwyth.
Landlady Llinos James, who organised the events aided by Jan Newman and Mark Scott, said: “Every year we organise pub quizzes to raise money for local charities and good causes.
“Our first charity this year was Blood Bikes Wales.
“We held three quiz nights in support of their activities, in total raising £505, which we know will be put to good use supporting the NHS and Ceredigion residents.”
In addition to the money raised from the quiz nights, local resident Marise Lloyd-Evans presented Blood Bikes Wales with a donation of £700 in memory of her late husband.
Mathew Leeman, Blood Bikes Wales Area Representative said: “Blood Bikes Wales is an unfunded charitable organisation comprised entirely of volunteers.
“The charity covers the whole of Wales, and provides a completely free of charge, rapid response courier service to NHS Wales.
“To provide this service we are dependent on the generous support of the public and local businesses.
“The two donations we have received this evening will help with our running costs and enable us to continue our operations.”