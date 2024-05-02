An Inner Wheel meeting at Y Seler on Wednesday, 10 April saw the District Chair of South Wales join Aberystwyth’s club for lunch.
There are nearly 4000 Inner Wheel Clubs worldwide, those in the UK are divided into 29 Districts.
The District Chair of South Wales (District 15) Brenda Scourfield, joined the Aberystwyth Club for lunch at y Seler in Aberaeron for their April meeting.
Brenda gave an interesting and inspirational talk about the history of Inner Wheel and the founder, Margarette Goulding from Hay on Wye, who opened the first club in Manchester, 100 years ago.
District Chair Brenda spoke enthusiastically about current aims and activities within the organisation and for support of her chosen charity, SSAFA (Soldiers, Sailors and Airman’s Family Association).
Aberystwyth Inner Wheel member, Pat Sani thanked District Chair Brenda for her positive encouragement and presented her with a donation to Brenda’s charity.