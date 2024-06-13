A Pwllheli woman will turn up the heat Asda’s bakery and turn it down as an on-call firefighter.
Lucy Collier, 22, who works in Pwllheli Asda’s bakery department, has just qualified as an on-call firefighter. She will take a pager to work in case she needs to dash to an emergency.
Lucy was inspired to join North Wales Fire and Rescue Service (NWFRS) after older brother Jake become an on-call firefighter in 2018. Now they work side-by-side at Pwllheli fire station.
Lucy said: "We're a small community and you can't walk down the street without seeing someone you know.
“Jake was a big influence, but I also wanted to give something back to my community.
“We've all seen stories in the news giving young people a bad name, so for me to be able to show not all young people are like that is important.”
Lucy, who joined Asda in 2020 at the start of the pandemic, said her colleagues support her new role.
“They're all really happy for me and people are still saying well done to me,” she said
Store manager Dan said he could not be more proud of Lucy, adding: “Our store is an integral part of the local community, so I think it's great that we've got colleagues who are performing such a special and invaluable role helping the local community as on-call firefighters.”
NWFRS are equally pleased. A fire service spokesperson said: “Diolch Asda and well done Lucy!
“We’re so grateful to our local employers for releasing staff to help protect our communities.”
NWFRS is always keen to hear from anyone interested in becoming an on-call firefighter. If you would like to formally register your interest, you can access the online registration portal at apollo.adc.uk.com/Assessments/Registration.aspx.
You can fill out the form in Welsh or English, and will need an active email account to complete the registration process.
During the registration process you will be asked to provide your personal details and to complete a Realistic Job Preview, which allows you to self-asses your suitability for the role. The results of this are private and for your reference and consideration only.
If you choose to proceed, you will then be asked to answer some basic questions to ensure that you are eligible to apply.
Once you have completed the eligibility assessment, you will receive information regarding the next steps for you within the process.