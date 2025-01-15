A 21-year-old man from Bala was one of eight people detained at the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United on 5 January, following reports of tragedy chanting.
A 46-year-old man from Nottinghamshire and a 28-year-old man from Tennessee, USA were arrested under Section 5 of the Public Order Act (Tragedy Chanting).
The Bala man, a 42-year-old man from Hale, a 30-year-old man from Stockport, a 59-year-old man from Congleton, a 50-year-old man from Manchester and a 52-year-old woman from Manchester were asked to voluntarily attend interviews under caution on suspicion of the same offence.
Chief Inspector Lisa Ledder said: “Football fans who chant about tragedies cause huge distress to those families and people directly affected.
“The tragic loss of life is not a subject for tribal point scoring, and this behaviour has absolutely no place in football. Regardless of team affiliation, we will continue to work with clubs to take action to identify and bring any perpetrators to justice.
“I hope the arrests of these individuals sends a clear message and acts as a deterrent to others that you risk getting a criminal record and ending up in custody if you choose to engage in this despicable behaviour.”