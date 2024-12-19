Bangor and Cardiff are leading the way in Welsh acne awareness.
Search engine analysis by dermatologists at The Devonshire Clinic reveals both areas saw a 6% rise in searches.
In the year to October 2023 acne and 773 related keywords were searched an average of 4,350 times a month in Bangor, rising to 4,610 in the year to October 2024.
In Cardiff, the terms were searched an average of 7,790 times a month, rising to 8,260.
Compared to the rest of the UK, Wales came third with an 11.8% overall increase.
Dermatologist Dr Conal Perrett, who conducted the research, advises people to treat acne by gently cleansing twice daily, using over-the-counter topical treatments and to avoid picking or squeezing pimples.