Bangor is the Brussels sprout capital of Wales.

Search engine research by Together Travel revealed a 12.3 per cent rise in searches for Brussels sprouts over the past year, outranking the rest of the country.

Wales has seen a 3.1 per cent sprout search swell.

Together Travel’s Zak Ali said: “Sprouts are the Marmite of the festive season – you either love them or endure them. But one thing’s certain, they’ve been a Christmas staple for centuries.

“So, why the sprout obsession? Maybe it’s their ability to divide families like no other vegetable? Or perhaps it’s their adaptability – boiled, fried, or even shredded? They’ve come a long way from their soggy ‘90s reputation.

“Love or loathe them, sprouts are undeniably a Christmas icon.”