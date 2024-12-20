Search engine research by Together Travel revealed a 12.3 per cent rise in searches for Brussels sprouts over the past year, outranking the rest of the country.
Wales has seen a 3.1 per cent sprout search swell.
Together Travel’s Zak Ali said: “Sprouts are the Marmite of the festive season – you either love them or endure them. But one thing’s certain, they’ve been a Christmas staple for centuries.
“So, why the sprout obsession? Maybe it’s their ability to divide families like no other vegetable? Or perhaps it’s their adaptability – boiled, fried, or even shredded? They’ve come a long way from their soggy ‘90s reputation.
“Love or loathe them, sprouts are undeniably a Christmas icon.”