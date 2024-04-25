On Sunday, 21 April at 10am, the sixth ‘Barmathon’ started on the promenade outside the Min Y Mor Hotel.
A fantastic day was had by all those taking part in this fun relay up the Barmouth Prom mile-and-a-half, around a Big Ben replica and half a mile back, times 26.
The group raised £400 towards the chosen charity of Clare Williams and Ruth Griffiths who ran and completed the London Marathon on the same day for Muscular Dystrophy.
Thank you to everyone who took part in the ‘Barmathon’ and helped raise funds during this fantastic annual event.
See some more pictures from the event below.
The ‘Barmathon’ raised hundreds for charity (Picture supplied)
