‘Help is closer than you think’ is a slogan for ‘Save a Life Cymru’, reminding us that simple steps by ordinary people can save a life. This slogan can also remind us that God is never far away from us in the midst of life’s challenges and the Christmas story which tells of God’s coming among us in the babe of Bethlehem, speaks of a God who came alongside us and gifted us the ability to choose life and to love as he loves.