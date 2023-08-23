An Aberaeron business has received the lowest food hygiene rating possible, the Food Standards Agency website shows.
Pizza and Cafe Milano needs 'urgent improvement' in the management of food safety, and 'major improvement' in both hygienic food handling and the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building.
It is one of a slew of business in Ceredigion and Powys to have been assessed in recent weeks.
The Fisherman's Rest in Cardigan was awarded a two rating, while The Cabin at Parc Piliau Pentood Industrial Estate in Cardigan received a three.
It was better news for Joio in Lampeter which received a four-out-of-five rating.
In Powys, Sylhet Bangladeshi Restaurant in Llanidloes was given a score of two, but the top five rating was handed to Ty Medi in Machynlleth and Travellers Rest in Llanidloes.