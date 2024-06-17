Aberystwyth University’s plan to transform the Old College has received a UK-wide award.
Last week the team behind the £43m plans to turn the building which housed the first University College of Wales into a ‘major cultural and creative centre’ was awarded ‘best use of heritage in placemaking’ by Planning Awards 2024.
Architects Lawray won the award for using the College’s heritage in a way that improves the community.
Once complete, the project is expected to attract 200,000 visitors and add £14.5m to the local economy annually, similar to the tourist destinations of Caernarfon and Conwy castles.
Professor Anwen Jones, Aberystwyth University’s Executive Lead on the Old College project, said: “Congratulations to the whole team involved in the design work for this ambitious project.
“For over 150 years, the Old College has inspired generations of students, staff and visitors to Aberystwyth.
“This award recognises the design team’s vision for creating new inspirational spaces and opening the building up in ways never seen before, whilst respecting its rich architectural heritage loved by so many.”
The Planning Awards celebrates ‘outstanding achievement in planning work’, rewarding ‘excellence in placemaking, urban design, economic development, housing, regeneration, legal advice and environmental consulting’.
The plans are to transform the mid-1800s Grade I listed Old College into a hotel and museum, including an atrium which will open up the seven floors of the Victorian building.
It will also feature a glass-fronted 200-seater rooftop function room looking over Cardigan Bay.
The adjoining Cambria will be renovated to have additional hotel rooms and the Old College will become home to a University Museum, a Centre for Science and provide exhibition spaces for touring collections in conjunction with National Museum Wales, Hay Festival and National Library of Wales.
The College will host the UK’s first ‘Centre for Dialogue’ with an in-the-round space for clubs and societies, external youth organisations and local and international conferences.
The building will also feature 24-hour student study spaces and a Business Enterprise Hub to encourage and inspire young entrepreneurs.
After obtaining approval for the plans in 2019, work began on the Old College this April. Lead architect Lyn Hopkins said: “This is a great achievement for our multi-disciplinary team, which includes Austin-Smith: Lord (Conservation Architecture and Interiors), Asbri Planning, Hoare Lee (MEP), Mann Williams Consulting Structural and Civil Engineers, Blake Morgan LLP, and Main Contractor, Andrew Scott Ltd.”