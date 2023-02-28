POLITICIANS have thrown their support behind a campaign to save a Llyn bakery.
Antur Aelhaearn are in the process of putting together an application to purchase Glanrhyd Bakery in Llanaelhaearn. The bakery has been in existence for nearly 100 years and currently employs six people.
Liz Saville Roberts MP and Mabon ap Gwynfor MS were given a tour of the business during a recent visit, where they learnt more about plans to buy the bakery which supplies its famous bread to communities across Gwynedd and beyond.
Commenting following their visit, Liz Saville Roberts MP and Mabon ap Gwynfor MS said: “We are delighted to support Antur Aelhaearn with their application for funding to purchase Glanrhyd Bakery, Llanaelhaearn.
"Becws Glanrhyd has been producing their famous bread for nearly a century and the business is an integral part of community life in the village, supporting six local jobs.
"We wish Antur Aelhaearn the very best in their endeavours to purchase the bakery as they strive to secure the long-term future of the business so that the people of Gwynedd and beyond can continue to enjoy this flavoursome local bread for years to come.
"We hope everyone gets behind the campaign and will do our very best to support this application as it progresses."