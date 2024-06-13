AN Aberystwyth businessman is celebrating 40 years of trading this month.
Rob Davies has been running D M Davies flooring on 28 Eastgate Street since 1984, when he took over the business from his late father, David Mostyn Davies.
Mr Davies senior ran the flooring business since 1958, 26 years before Robert.
David also founded the Commodore Cinema alongside the Flooring business with his wife Renee.
Which is now run by Rob’s brother Mike.
Rob and his wife, Jane, moved back from London to take over the family business in 1984 and have successfully navigated through multiple recessions, a pandemic and a move into online shopping.
D M Davies has built and worked with other long standing family businesses in the area and provided many local families with quality flooring for many years.
D M Davies significantly furnished the first university student housing development and has since worked with the National Library and other large institutions.
Rob and his wife Jane, and three children are very proud of this significant milestone and would like to thank their loyal customers and business associates for their support over the years.