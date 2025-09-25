The Cambrian Railway Partnership has awarded almost £7,000 in grants to community organisations along the line.
The partnership’s Railway 200 Community Grant Fund supports projects that celebrate heritage, creativity and sustainable travel along the Cambrian Line.
17 grants have been awarded to a range of imaginative community-led initiatives.
They include a sustainable train-themed garden in Caersws designed to honour the work and gardens that station masters used to create and the production and screening of a film about Sir Pryce Pryce-Jones, pioneering Newtown entrepreneur, to form part of a legacy exhibition.
A series of Welsh language guided walks along the Cambrian Coast, using the railway as a sustainable mode of transport to or from the destination, is also supported.
These projects showcase how communities along the Cambrian Line are bringing people together, embracing heritage and promoting the railway as a sustainable connection across Mid Wales and the Coast.
Neil Scott, Cambrian Railway Partnership chair, said: "We're delighted to be supporting some inspiring and exciting community projects as we celebrate 200 years of railway travel.
“The partnership, in conjunction with Transport for Wales, has enabled community groups across the Cambrian Line to explore the connection between their communities and the railway.
“Railway 200 offers us all the opportunity to celebrate the birth of modern railway travel and we're pleased to support groups with their projects."
Deb Justice, partnership development officer, said: "I am excited to see the diverse range of projects supported by our Railway 200 Grant. It is particularly encouraging that these initiatives span communities along both the Cambrian Main Line and Coast Line."
The partnership also announced that a second round of the Railway 200 Community Grant Fund is now open.
The application deadline is 10am on Monday, 13 October and previous successful applicants are not eligible to apply in this round.
