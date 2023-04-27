Welsh-inspired spirits brand Eccentric Spirit Co has secured a listing with Tesco across Wales.
The brand’s Cardi Bay Vodka and Black Batch Rum, which is produced by the award-winning Cardigan distillery In the Welsh Wind, hit the shelves in April and is now available in more than 50 Tesco stores across the country.
It is the first major retail partner for Eccentric Spirit Co which was acquired by the distillery in March 2020.
Over the past three years it has secured several industry awards as well as undergoing a major redesign, including distinctive new labelling and its ‘dog tags’ bottle.
With a saturated gin market, distillery sales and export manager Dan Jones spotted a gap in the market and is confident the distillery can capitalise with its award-winning Welsh vodka and rum.
He said: “As a business, which has seen everyone hands-on with the brand, we couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with Tesco.
“It will allow the Eccentric Spirit Co community to access our products easier and gives the brand a real platform to shout about our distillery and our award-winning range.”
Tesco Wales buyer Nathan Edwards is confident Cardi Bay Vodka and Black Batch Rum will prove a hit with Tesco customers across Wales.
He said: “We’re always on the hunt for exceptional products made by Welsh suppliers and these Eccentric Spirits Cardi Bay Vodka and Black Batch Rum tick all the boxes.
“We’re delighted to be the first to market, selling the vodka and rum in Tesco stores across Wales and hope our customers love the new spirits as much as we do.”