Caws Teifi is celebrating after all but sweeping the board in this year’s Royal Welsh Show dairy competition.
The Ceredigion artisan dairy picked up seven golds, two silver and one bronze, and won another three major trophies at the event, including the Eurwen Richards Award for the Best Welsh Produced Cheese; The Caws Cenarth Perpetual Trophy for Excellence in Cheesemaking, and The Gareth and Rachel Rowlands Award for the Best Organic Dairy Product.
John Savage-Onstwedder, Caws Teifi co-founder said: “We have been competing at the Royal Welsh Show for the past 38 years and we usually do well, but this year has been quite exceptional.
“In past years, I usually selected the competition cheeses myself, but now that I am semi-retired my son Robert-Jan chose which cheeses to enter. It looks like he made a good choice!
“This bodes well for the future, and the whole team here at Caws Teifi are absolutely delighted with the result.”
Eurwen Richards said: “I was pleased to receive the cheese results from Royal Welsh Show and wish to congratulate the ‘Cheese Team’ at Glynhynod for doing so well. You will need more space for the additional trophies!
“It’s a team effort consistently making artisan cheeses of such quality and good to see the next generation of the Savage-Onstwedder family carrying on the family tradition. Da iawn chi oll!”