Barnardo’s Cymru is asking people to have a pre-Christmas sort-out and donate their unwanted winter woollies to their local store.
Stocks of winter clothes are flying off the rails in the charity’s shops across Wales, and more stock is needed urgently to keep up with demand.
Both those who donate items and the shoppers who pop in for a bargain will be supporting the charity’s work with children, young people and families through more than 60 services across Wales.
Keith Taylor, Barnardo’s retail area manager for Wales, said: “We really need lots of good quality autumn and winter clothing, such as coats and jumpers. Perhaps you have hat and scarf sets that don’t match your wardrobe but could be just the thing for someone else.
“Anything that would be suitable for Christmas gifts would be very welcome too, but please hold onto your summer wear as we just don’t have the room to store it until next year.”
Barnardo’s has seen demand for its pre-loved items increase as the cost-of-living crisis has hit, meaning that more families are now turning to charity shops for essential clothing.
More people also turned to the charity sector to buy their Christmas gifts last year and Barnardo’s, which also carries extensive ranges of new goods at discounted prices, expect that trend to continue.
Keith said: “Good quality donated items will help people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, allowing them to buy quality items at great value prices. We are seeing more and more people turning to charity shops for their Christmas shopping, realising what a good option they are.
“Our retail stores across Wales are also vital in raising funds to support the work we do with children, young people and families. That’s why we are urging people to have a pre-Christmas clear out as they will not only be making room for whatever Santa brings, they’ll be supporting Barnardo’s wonderful work too.”