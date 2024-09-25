A COMMUNITY fridge project is celebrating its third birthday by revealing just how popular the service is.
The Aberporth Community Fridge was opened in 2021 - initially funded by a small Cynnal y Cardi grant – it has since gone from strength to strength.
In the last three years, the fridge project has saved nearly 15 tonnes of surplus food from landfill and now has between 200 and 400 users a month.
Surplus food is collected from local supermarkets and other stores and made available to anyone who may need it, without means testing.
Not being a food bank, anyone can pick up the food for free, they are not policed and the operation is based on trust.
A special birthday celebration was attended by Ceredigion County Council chairman Cllr Keith Evans, who praised the project for delivering for the community and tackling waste at the same time.
The community fridge - based at Canolfan Dyffryn - spawned other projects including a recycled clothes rail, a digi club and a community garden.
Co-ordinator Nic King thanked all the volunteers for taking part - particularly those who had been involved from the very beginning.
"It's been a wonderful effort by everyone," she said.