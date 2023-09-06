An Aberystwyth crematorium is marking World Alzheimer’s Month by pledging to make a donation to Dementia UK for every memorial purchase made over a six-week period.
Between Monday, 4 September and Sunday, 15 October, anyone buying a memorial will also be helping to make a difference to families facing dementia in addition to remembering their loved ones.
Aberystwyth Cemetery & Crematorium is part of Westerleigh Group, one of the UK’s largest independent owners and operators of cemeteries and crematoria, which chose Dementia UK as its corporate charity partner earlier this year with the aim of raising a minimum of £120,000 to support its vital work.
One in two people will be affected by dementia in their lifetime, either by caring for someone with the condition, developing it themselves, or both.
Anyone who makes a memorial purchase between 4 September and 15 October will trigger a donation from Westerleigh Group to Dementia UK – at no cost to themselves at all.
The money will be donated from the crematorium’s metal recycling scheme.
With the consent of families, metals recovered during cremation are recycled, and any money raised is used to support charities and other worthy causes which make a positive difference to people’s lives.
For memorial purchases up to the value of £500, a £50 donation will be made. For purchases between £500.01 and £1,500, a £100 donation will be made and for purchases of £1,500.01 and above, a £200 donation will be made.
Aberystwyth Crematorium manager Rachel Harrison said: “A £50 donation could cover the telephone costs of 17 family carers calling Dementia UK’s free, national helpline for support.
“We’re proud of our commitment to providing exceptional care to the bereaved and their loved ones but our care goes much further than that; we also care deeply about the wider communities that surround all our crematoria and dementia is something that affects families all over the UK.
Martin Bishop, director of fundraising and engagement at Dementia UK, said: “We are so grateful to Westerleigh Group for making this donation pledge.”