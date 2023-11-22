Young people from west Wales have excelled at this year’s WorldSkills UK National Finals, claiming a total of 23 medals – with Ella Clements from Aberaeron scooping a silver.
The WorldSkills UK National Finals sees over 400 young people from across Wales, England, Northern Ireland and Scotland battle it out in a series of challenges to be named best in the UK at their vocational skill.
Team Wales came home triumphant, with 51 out of 115 strong Welsh competitors winning medals, including 8 gold, 21 silver, 15 bronze and seven highly commended.
West Wales won more medals than any Welsh region, scooping medals in the Accountancy Technician, Restaurant Services, Beauty Therapist, Graphic Design and Foundation Skills categories.
The official results were announced at Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall during a medal ceremony, with the city also hosting a series of national competitions at colleges, independent training providers and universities.
Ella, who won the silver medal in the Restaurant Services, said: “Winning a silver medal at WorldSkills UK was a euphoric experience! I can’t begin to describe the honour and gratitude I felt.
“Participating and preparing for the skills competitions has taught me so much, it’s shown me what working hard something can achieve.
“The competitions have opened doors and pathways to expand my career and helped me to develop my skills, which has inspired me to succeed.”
Economy minister Vaughan Gething said: “I’m thrilled to congratulate Team Wales on their remarkable success at the WorldSkills UK National Finals.
“Team Wales has once again demonstrated their excellence, emerging as a triumphant nation with an impressive haul of 51 medals, underlining the dedication and talent within our country.”
Ben Blackledge, chief executive of WorldSkills UK said: “It is fantastic to see Team Wales triumphing at the WorldSkills UK National Finals once again this year.
“Our finals not only celebrate the best in young talent but also provide a vital opportunity to see how the skill development in the UK stacks up both domestically and against our international neighbours.
“Skills will continue to be a key differentiator for business both at home and abroad and through our programmes we are working to ensure that all apprentices and students across the UK can gain access to high-quality technical education and apprenticeships that lead to real success for them and the UK as a whole.”