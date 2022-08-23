Firm merges with Aberaeron accountants
After 85 years in business, LHP Accountants has merged with Hatfield & John Accountants of Aberaeron, to expand cloud specialist services across west Wales.
The new acquisition of Hatfield & John involves LHP taking up premises in North Road, alongside the main street in Aberaeron opposite Alban Square.
The new practice, LHP Accountants, will continue to provide a ‘business as usual’ service, by building on the excellent reputation and level of service Hatfield & John delivered.
LHP has a long tradition of specialising in hospitality, tourism, retail, professional services, and agriculture and has seen its client base grow significantly across west Wales in recent years – especially in light of the ‘Making Tax Digital’ changes.
With an additional five offices in Carmarthen, Haverfordwest, Lampeter, Tenby and Cross Hands, LHP has seen a big increase in business advisory services too, a valuable asset for established businesses and new start-ups. Furthermore, LHP is one of the largest accountancy firms in Wales, providing cloud and software solutions to clients with Xero and QuickBooks.
LHP director Eirian Humphreys said: “It’s great to be providing a service in an area that I spend a lot of time in. We’ve clients in this region already but this will allow us to engage further. LHP director Rhys Jones will head up the office and our mission remains the same as over 85 years ago, helping businesses thrive.”
The team at Aberaeron will be managed on a daily basis by Rhys, who will be meeting clients and providing a stable base for the company.
He said: “I’m really pleased to be taking over responsibility for the Aberaeron office. I am eager to ensure that Hatfield & John’s clients continue to receive a strong and personal service and believe that we will be able to build on this by utilising the skills of a larger team”.
Michael John, director of Hatfield & John said: “The time has arrived for me to lay down my pen, calculator and PC after 42 years’ enjoyment looking after my clients’ affairs.
“I’m content Rhys of LHP Accountants and the existing team at Aberaeron will provide a similar service looking after my former client affairs on a professional and personal relationship level.”
Dale Hatfield, director of Hatfield and John said: “While Hatfield and John will all miss Mike’s unfailing support and good humour on his retirement – Terri, myself and the team look forward to this new chapter as part of the LHP family.”
