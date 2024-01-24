A free event for mid Wales businesses to explore ways to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and energy costs is being held by Growing Mid Wales, in partnership with Powys and Ceredigion county councils.
The event is from 10am to 2pm on Friday, 9 February at Bargoed Farm near Aberaeron. A light lunch will be provided.
National Grid Electricity Distribution (NGED), National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET), Scottish Power Energy Network (SPEN) and Wales and West Utilities (WWU) are contributing towards the cost of the event.
The aim is to give mid Wales businesses the opportunity to come together and talk about what they need for the future to minimise greenhouse gas emissions and energy costs.
Cllr Keith Henson, Ceredigion council cabinet member for highways and environmental services and carbon management said: “Last year businesses across the region took part in a survey to identify challenges they were facing to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.
"The insights from that survey have been used to organise this event to continue this important discussion.
“If you’re a Ceredigion and Powys business considering your transition to net zero, come along to the sustainable business solutions event. You will have the opportunity to network and explore ways that could help your business decarbonise.”
A variety of speakers will take part including Net Zero Industry Wales, the Regional Skills Partnership, and the energy networks.
Geraint Thomas will share Bargoed Farm’s own decarbonisation journey and provide a tour around the site to see the farm’s solar PV, battery storage, electric vehicle charging points, biofuel generators and baling machine for on-site recycling.