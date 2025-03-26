Porthmadog's own Purple Moose Brewery has clinched the Gold Medal in the 'Cask Speciality Light Beer' category at the esteemed SIBA Independent Beer Awards.
The award ceremony was held on Thursday, 20th March, at BeerX in Liverpool.
Often regarded as the 'UK's Biggest Beer Awards', the SIBA Independent Beer Awards celebrate the best in independent brewing. Achieving Gold at this national competition underscores the exceptional quality of Purple Moose Brewery's Elderflower Ale (Cwrw Ysgawen), a beer that has been delighting drinkers since 2009 with its unchanged recipe.
The Elderflower Ale is known for its sweet, floral notes, complemented by subtle hints of elderflower and a zesty, hoppy finish. Brewed using real elderflowers, it has become a summertime favourite among locals and visitors alike.
Lawrence Washington, Managing Director of Purple Moose Brewery, expressed his delight at scooping the award, saying: "Receiving this national recognition for our Elderflower Ale is a proud moment for everyone at Purple Moose Brewery. It's particularly gratifying to see a beer we've crafted with care for over 15 years continue to resonate with both judges and beer enthusiasts alike."
The award was received by team members Gomer Morgan, Aled Lloyd, Lawrence Washington, and Hywel Morgan at the ceremony.
Criccieth’s Gomer and Hywel, who are brothers, along with their cousin Aled, are key members of the brewery’s production team, playing a vital role in crafting the beers that Purple Moose is known for.
The brewery added: “This accolade not only highlights the brewery's commitment to quality but also puts Porthmadog on the map as a hub for exceptional craft beer.”
Famous for their exceptional taste and quality, Purple Moose’s beers have won over 100 major awards, including Gold in category at the CAMRA Champion Beer of Britain and ‘Best Welsh Speciality’ at the Great Taste Awards.